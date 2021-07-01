No Omaha garbage collection on Fourth of July

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Works Department reminds residents that in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, FCC — the city’s waste-collection contractor — will collect no trash or recyclables on Sunday.

All collections will resume Monday, according to a news release.

Customers with questions can call the Environmental Quality Division Solid Waste information line at (402) 444-5238.

