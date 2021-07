OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.

Omaha Police said that about 11:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were approaching the roundabout at 42nd and Q streets when one lost control and crashed. The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.