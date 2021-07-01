More possible victims come forward after Lincoln business owner arrested for sexual assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Five more people have come forward, saying they were abused by 42-year-old Graciano Lopez. The accusers are between 11 and 14 years old.

Lopez was arrested for first-degree sexual assault on April 13 after a 17-year-old reported being sexually abused by him several times over the last two years.

Now Lopez faces two additional counts of first-degree sex abuse of a protected person, six counts of first-degree assault of a child, and one count of third-degree sexual of child.

Police are working to see if more victims are out there. If you have information contact Lincoln Police Investigator Chris Champoux at 402-441-8979.

LPD said Lopez has been a foster parent for several years.

According to police, Lopez also ran a business called Jolly Bean’s Magic Castle, off N Cotner Boulevard and Leighton Avenue in northeast Lincoln, that sold toys, magic supplies and candy, as well as offered magic shows for parties, singing telegrams and mime shows.

