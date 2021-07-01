Advertisement

Iowa launches new statewide emergency alert system

By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa launched its new statewide emergency notification system on Thursday.

Alert Iowa — operated by emergency management systems across the state — provides local emergency notifications and automated severe weather alerts. All 88 counties are part of the system, a news release stated.

“The new platform allows residents to customize the type of alerts they want, provide critical information on any special needs, and register multiple people and addresses all under one account for their family or household,” said Doug Reed, director of Pottawattamie County Emergency Management.

“Alert Iowa is our primary notification method to inform our residents during critical emergencies and events,” he said. “We can’t notify you if we can’t reach you.”

All residents who previously had received alerts from the agency will have to create a new account on the new platform to continue to receive alerts.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State fans at College World Series are upset with an unknown Vanderbilt fan who...
College World Series: Mississippi State fans want Vanderbilt whistler banned
Elkhorn South High School band teachers are on administrative leave as the Douglas County...
Elkhorn South band teachers on leave pending investigation into possible ‘inappropriate relationship’
Snake cuts power in southwest Omaha, Papillion
At least three people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 680 around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 1,...
First Alert traffic update: At least 3 hurt in crash on Interstate 680
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

New St. Wenceslaus building opens, becomes largest church in Nebraska
Nebraska's largest church unveiled within new West. O development - 10PM
Lt. Teuscher oversees the new committee. The focus is on bringing more diversity to the...
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office looks to recruit minorities and women
Iowa launched its new statewide emergency notification system on Thursday.
Iowa rolls out new emergency alert system
Elvis Costello and Wyclef Jean will headline this year’s Celebrate America concert and...
Wyclef Jean, Elvis Costello headline Memorial Park show
With pressure from lawmakers, the NCAA is finally allowing athletes to profit from their name,...
College athletes can profit from their NIL-6:30PM