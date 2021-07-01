Iowa launches new statewide emergency alert system

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa launched its new statewide emergency notification system on Thursday.

Alert Iowa — operated by emergency management systems across the state — provides local emergency notifications and automated severe weather alerts. All 88 counties are part of the system, a news release stated.

“The new platform allows residents to customize the type of alerts they want, provide critical information on any special needs, and register multiple people and addresses all under one account for their family or household,” said Doug Reed, director of Pottawattamie County Emergency Management.

“Alert Iowa is our primary notification method to inform our residents during critical emergencies and events,” he said. “We can’t notify you if we can’t reach you.”

All residents who previously had received alerts from the agency will have to create a new account on the new platform to continue to receive alerts.

