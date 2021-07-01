Advertisement

First Alert traffic update: At least 3 hurt in crash on Interstate 680

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At least three people were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on northbound Interstate 680 near Pacific Street.

Three people — one with serious injuries — were transported from the scene, and an additional medic crew was still at the scene, an Omaha Police dispatcher confirmed to 6 News.

Northbound I-680 traffic ground to a halt around 4 p.m. Thursday. Nebraska State Patrol said drivers should avoid the area as long delays were expected.

NSP was assisting Omaha Police with the scene, working to divert traffic and restrict access to I-680 from Interstate 80.

Omaha Police advised drivers to take the West Center Road exit.

At 5:47 p.m., OPD reported that tow trucks were at the scene that the road would open back up soon.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

