First Alert traffic update: At least 3 hurt in crash on Interstate 680

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At least three people were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on northbound Interstate 680 near Pacific Street.

Three people — one with serious injuries — were transported from the scene, and an additional medic crew was still at the scene, an Omaha Police dispatcher confirmed to 6 News.

Northbound I-680 traffic ground to a halt around 4 p.m. Thursday. Nebraska State Patrol said drivers should avoid the area as long delays were expected.

NSP was assisting Omaha Police with the scene, working to divert traffic and restrict access to I-680 from Interstate 80.

Troopers are currently assisting @OmahaPolice with a large crash on I-680 NB near Pacific Street.



Avoid the area and expect long delays heading into the rush hour.



Traffic backup likely to affect I-80 WB near the I-680 split.



I-80 EB to I-680 NB is closed. #NSPomaha — NSP Capt. Sutter 🇺🇸 (@NSP_CaptSutter) July 1, 2021

Omaha Police advised drivers to take the West Center Road exit.

At 5:47 p.m., OPD reported that tow trucks were at the scene that the road would open back up soon.

@ArrowTowing_NE on scene and road will be open soon pic.twitter.com/UGM4OWE9cM — Sgt.Jason Menning (@OPDSgtMenning) July 1, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

