Fireworks injuries increase in Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fireworks injuries have more than doubled in Iowa in the four years since they were legalized. More of the injuries involve children and require amputations, according to a new study from trauma centers in Des Moines and Iowa City.

Iowa Department of Public Health data shows emergency room visits from fireworks-related injuries rose to an annual average of 147 since fireworks were legalized in 2017.

That’s 114 % higher than the state average over the previous four years.

