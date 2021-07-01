David’s Evening Forecast - Summer heat and sunshine returns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A great Summer day to start off July in the Omaha metro. Temperatures in the 60s this morning quickly warmed into the middle and upper 80s for most of the area. Clouds bubble up this afternoon, but dry weather was in control across the region. Clouds will fade away this evening with temperatures in the 80s through sunset. Humidity remains on the low side, helping to make things feel more comfortable. Temperatures overnight will cool into the middle 60s for most of the area.

More Summer weather is on the way for Friday and right on into the weekend. Highs on Friday will once again top out in the upper 80s for the metro area. For Saturday and Sunday, expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of us. Conditions remain dry with partly to mostly sunny skies, fantastic weather for the 4th of July. The weather should certainly cooperate for any outdoor parties or fireworks. The warmth will stick around into Monday as well with highs in the low 90s.

Omaha's 4th of July Forecast (WOWT)

Our next rain chance arrives Tuesday of next week, with scattered thunderstorms possible Tuesday into Wednesday. The rain chance should cool temperatures into the upper 80s for a couple of day before we heat back up into the 90s for the second half of next week.

