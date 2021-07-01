Advertisement

Construction around COVID-19 vaccination clinics creates added challenges

By Tara Campbell
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A lack of easy access to a COVID-19 vaccination site in North Omaha has local leaders sounding the alarm.

“We want to make sure that it’s accessible and available here in North and it should be easy to get to,” said Pastor Portia Cavitt, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church.

Pastor Cavitt has been on the frontlines pushing for vaccination clinics in North Omaha.

“I was shocked and appalled that MapQuest or whatever, takes you through construction to get to the Fort Omaha Campus.”

There are no signs pointing people to the other entrance to the vaccine clinic; there’s just a road closed sign.

“If people are going for an appointment the same way they’re going to a doctor office or whatever normally staff tells them that you have to go this way or that way, or look for this sign to our office or location,” said the pastor.

The state told 6 News they are planning to put up a sign, but Pastor Cavitt said it should have gone up as soon as the road was closed, noting they can’t afford any setback in getting the black community caught up.

“We are trying to get people out, but we have to recognize there are some people who are not ready to take the vaccine,” she said.

“And if you decide you want to go and there is some barrier to getting there you may just turnaround and go.”

And the state isn’t the only one struggling with road construction. The Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday that the pop-up clinic scheduled for Thursday at Benson High School had been canceled due to “road construction and accessibility issues.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhorn South High School band teachers are on administrative leave as the Douglas County...
Elkhorn South band teachers on leave pending investigation into possible ‘inappropriate relationship’
Mississippi State fans at College World Series are upset with an unknown Vanderbilt fan who...
College World Series: Mississippi State fans want Vanderbilt whistler banned
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Snake cuts power in southwest Omaha, Papillion
Canopy of trees in northwest Omaha will soon be removed

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday June 30 COVID-19 update: Nebraska DHHS ends data dashboard
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday June 29 COVID-19 update: Nebraska health agencies to continue in-home vaccinations for disabled
Omaha Mayor Stothert declares ‘Dr. Adi Pour Appreciation Day’
Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest...
COVID: States with low vaccination rates could be hardest hit by Delta variant