Construction around COVID-19 vaccination clinics creates added challenges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A lack of easy access to a COVID-19 vaccination site in North Omaha has local leaders sounding the alarm.

“We want to make sure that it’s accessible and available here in North and it should be easy to get to,” said Pastor Portia Cavitt, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church.

Pastor Cavitt has been on the frontlines pushing for vaccination clinics in North Omaha.

“I was shocked and appalled that MapQuest or whatever, takes you through construction to get to the Fort Omaha Campus.”

There are no signs pointing people to the other entrance to the vaccine clinic; there’s just a road closed sign.

“If people are going for an appointment the same way they’re going to a doctor office or whatever normally staff tells them that you have to go this way or that way, or look for this sign to our office or location,” said the pastor.

The state told 6 News they are planning to put up a sign, but Pastor Cavitt said it should have gone up as soon as the road was closed, noting they can’t afford any setback in getting the black community caught up.

“We are trying to get people out, but we have to recognize there are some people who are not ready to take the vaccine,” she said.

“And if you decide you want to go and there is some barrier to getting there you may just turnaround and go.”

And the state isn’t the only one struggling with road construction. The Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday that the pop-up clinic scheduled for Thursday at Benson High School had been canceled due to “road construction and accessibility issues.”

