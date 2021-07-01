Advertisement

College World Series fans leave with unforgettable memories

Mississippi State fans cheer during the first inning against Vanderbilt in Game 2 of the NCAA...
Mississippi State fans cheer during the first inning against Vanderbilt in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the last two weeks, thousands and thousands of fans from all over the country have filled up TD Ameritrade Park to watch the return of the College World Series.

Some of those thousands of fans are leaving with unforgettable memories.

”Just crazy. From the bars to the games to the people, this is Starkville of the North,” Shavan Manusukha said.

Hayden Varner of Jackson, Miss., is no stranger to Omaha. He says the trip is worth it every time.

“The experience here is unlike any other,” he said. “This is my third time back here at the college world series. I plan on coming back here every year, even if the dogs aren’t here. It’s a great place to be.”

The experience has led some people speechless. Or in this case...voiceless.” I love this place. I love it some much. I love screaming for the dogs. I love the dogs. I love Omaha,” said Connor Clark.

Travis Arnold and his stepson, Jaggar Osborne, snagged some last-minute tickets to see Vanderbilt play in the final three games, but planned to stay in Omaha a couple more days to check out the sites.

”We walked around old town yesterday, and we thought it was a cool city, so we’re going to hit up the zoo, and see what they have to offer,” Arnold said.

He said he and his stepson are planning to cross the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge tomorrow.

