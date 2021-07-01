Advertisement

Chipotle issues BOGO offer for customers vaccinated against COVID-19

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh. (AP...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Chipotle is joining the list of businesses offering rewards to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Mexican grill will offer a buy-one-get-one deal Tuesday at participating locations to encourage people to get their shot.

Customers just need to say “Friends BOGO” at the register to redeem one free entrée with the purchase of another entrée.

“As a proud participant in the National Month of Action for Vaccinations, we are encouraging our fans to give their friends free Chipotle as a craveable reward for getting vaccinated,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release.

The offer is available July 6, 3 p.m. until close and is part of the National Month of Action for Vaccinations.

Click here to see more companies that are offering rewards to vaccinated customers.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State fans at College World Series are upset with an unknown Vanderbilt fan who...
College World Series: Mississippi State fans want Vanderbilt whistler banned
Elkhorn South High School band teachers are on administrative leave as the Douglas County...
Elkhorn South band teachers on leave pending investigation into possible ‘inappropriate relationship’
Snake cuts power in southwest Omaha, Papillion
At least three people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 680 around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 1,...
First Alert traffic update: At least 3 hurt in crash on Interstate 680
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Collapsed Florida condo building likely to be demolished
The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Hundreds believed dead in heat wave despite efforts to help
Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three...
17 hurt as illegal fireworks cache explodes in Los Angeles
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot tunnel standoff video