Wednesday June 30 COVID-19 update: Nebraska DHHS ends data dashboard

Nebraska no longer publishing case, vaccine data

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday said it would no longer be publishing the COVID-19 data through its online dashboard, coinciding with the end of the state’s pandemic-related State of Emergency.

Starting Thursday, anyone wishing to view the state’s COVID-19 data can request the information by emailing the Office of Public Records at DHHS.PublicRecords@Nebraska.gov.

According to the DHHS release, similar information can be found on HealthData.gov, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services website, and on the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker.

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday, June 30, 2021, that it would no longer support its online COVID-19 dashboard. (WOWT / Nebraska DHHS)

No Benson High clinic on Thursday

The Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday that the pop-up clinic scheduled for Thursday at Benson High School had been canceled due to “road construction and accessibility issues.”

Douglas County cases update

DCHD on Wednesday reported 22 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the local total to 72,246 cases. The rolling seven-day average is 15 cases.

The local death toll remains at 731.

The DCHD COVID-19 dashboard no longer reports COVID-19 recoveries.

DCHD also reported Wednesday that local hospitals were 82% full, with 265 beds available; ICU beds are 71% full with 91 beds available. Of those patients, 13 were hospitalized with COVID-19, seven of them receiving ICU care, and two on ventilators. Additionally, DCHD is monitoring two more potential COVID-19 patients.

DCHD also reported that Wednesday that more than 50% of Douglas County residents were considered fully vaccinated, and that 67.8% of eligible county residents had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“That is a major accomplishment and sets the community well on the way to a return to normal,” the DCHD release states.

Additionally, the health department said 99.7% of residents ages 65-74 had received at least one vaccine dose, as had 98.9% of residents ages 75-84.

53.8% of all Douglas County Residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccine. 11,215 residents ages 12-15... Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The weekly Covid-19 Walk-in Vaccination Clinic will close at 1pm on Friday at our Fremont office. We hope to see you then! Posted by Three Rivers Public Health Department, Nebraska on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Please get vaccinated against COVID-19 even if you have previously had the disease. Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible residents — including youth ages 12 and older — are offered walk-in or by appointment at the following locations for a short while longer:

Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 5710 S. 144th St. near 144th Street and Millard Avenue, will offer doses through July 18.

Douglas County Health Department vaccination site – South Omaha, at 3505 L St., is a former Hy-Vee location that has been designated as a site for youth vaccinations; minors who wish to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian in order to obtain the shot. This clinic will offer its last doses on July 8.

We encourage everyone still wanting a COVID-19 vaccine to come visit us today or tomorrow! Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Around Omaha

DOWNTOWN CLINIC: TotalWellness Health and the Metropolitan Community Church, located at 819 S. 22nd St., are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

STOCKYARDS PLAZA WALK-IN CLINIC: COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to walk-ins — no appointment needed — from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at the clinic in the Stockyards Plaza, located at 35th and L streets.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location will be open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

