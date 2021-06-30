Student-athletes in Nebraska and other states can soon cash in on their image

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - By the end of the week, college athletes in a number of states will be able to cash in on their brands. But now, college presidents and governors are concerned that going to school where they can get paid, could be a deciding factor for athletes.

It’s called name, likeness, and image. NIL for short.

This time next year, college baseball players will be capitalizing on their social media followers and getting paid to hype products and services. All without being disqualified.

As Mississippi State fans turned downtown Omaha into Starkville, Mississippi, North athletes will soon have options for getting paid.

“We live to fight another day,” said Mississippi State fan, Anthony Sherman.

Beginning Thursday, the University of Nebraska is poised to hit the ground running. Helping students turn their brand into cash.

Their thousands of social media followers could be monetized.

“I can easily see that taking off in state, in baseball, basketball, and football. Really in any sport. We had a player who, as soon as he was done with college, had t-shirts with his image on it for sale in Starkville,” said Sherman.

The argument used to go like this, college athletes are amateurs, and their compensation often in the form of a scholarship. Get paid in another way, and you can’t play.

Student-athletes have argued for years they should get a piece of the action. Ohio’s governor signed a bill this week, allowing the compensation plan for student-athletes so other states don’t have an advantage when it comes to recruiting.

“Without these guidelines, Ohio universities will have a harder time attracting student-athletes who could go elsewhere,” said Gov. Mike Dewine.

Who knows this time next year what the new play and get paid for your image will do to the merchandise selection at the College World Series.

Nebraska’s law doesn’t take effect until next year but it allows schools and universities to carve out their own rules in advance of that date, starting July 1.

