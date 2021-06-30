Advertisement

Omaha Police K-9 gains internet fame during College World Series

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While fans of Vanderbilt and Mississippi State are ready to cheer their teams on to victory, a new fan group has emerged.

All across Omaha, people are taking notice of OPD’s black lab named Dominic.

“He’s one of our explosive detection K-9s,” said Officer David Staskiewicz, Dominic’s handler.

“I believe I saw a tweet that he was ‘the goodest boy’ here in Omaha. Has he earned that title?” 6 News asked.

“I think so,” Staskiewicz said. “I’m not sure who started that, but it keeps popping up quite a bit.”

The almost-3-year-old Dominic and his human partner play an important role in making sure big events — such as the Olympic Swim Trials and College World Series — happen.

“The mayor and the chief of police all put all of our resources that we can towards this event to make sure it’s safe for all of the citizens and especially all of the guests coming in,” Staskiewicz said.

While their shifts often change during the CWS, K-9 teams usually conduct the same safety tasks.

“We are making what we call sweeps where the K-9 teams are checking different areas throughout the venue, making sure they’re clear of any explosive odor,” he said.

Aside from the sweeps, Dominic and Staskiewicz take the time to have some fun on social media.

“It started out just a little bit of trying to have a little fun at work,” Staskiewicz said. “Like, kill a little time in between our searches.”

They also love meeting members of Dominic’s growing fanbase, including the GOAT himself, Michael Phelps.

“It’s a great way for the citizens to see the other side of us,” Staskiewicz said. “Just because we wear a uniform, we’re still the same as everybody else, and Dominic can help bridge that gap.”

Here’s another reason why not to question who’s a good boy when it comes to Dominic: When the College World Series wraps up, Dominic will go back to his regular job which is working alongside his human partner at Eppley Airfield.

