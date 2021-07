OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Power District has found the cause of the outage that had customers in southwest Omaha and Papillion hissing Wednesday.

A bull snake, hiding among OPPD’s electrical equipment, was the offender.

UPDATE: We found the culprit hiding among the electrical equipment. It was a large bull snake.



Crews restored power to most impacted by this morning's circuit outage in Papillion/SW Omaha. Work continues to bring the remaining customers back online. https://t.co/UiOT7FyFMB pic.twitter.com/sUvg7NMdy7 — OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) June 30, 2021

OPPD reported just before noon that power had been fully restored.

