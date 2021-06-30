Nebraska Humane Society gives shelter dog a new look

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society gave an animal a haircut and found a dog under all that fur.

The Humane Society said in an email that, when Caleb went into the shelter, he had “extremely matted” hair. Its groomers and veterinarian teams worked together to help the dog, and “the difference is astounding.”

Caleb’s stay at the shelter was short. By the time the email was sent, he had been adopted.

The Humane Society said it had almost 100 dogs available for adoption. Anyone who can’t adopt a pet but wants to help can donate.

