Omaha officials to announce Memorial Park fireworks show performers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents are about to learn who will perform Aug. 28 at the 2021 Celebrate America concert and fireworks show at Memorial Park.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Matt Kalcevich, director of Parks and Rec, will make the announcement at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The 2020 show was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.