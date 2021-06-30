Advertisement

Lincoln man gets 55 years in deadly 2018 home invasion

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 55 years in federal prison in a 2018 home invasion that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old woman.

Dante Williams, 28, was sentenced Tuesday after having pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting a murder and two counts of attempted robbery. Two other men who broke into the home with Williams received life sentences last week for their roles in the crime.

Prosecutors said the men tied up Jessica Brandon’s two daughters and their friend along with the two girls’ grandmother. When Brandon went to check after hearing the intruders, one of them fired 13 shots, killing her.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police find evidence connected to umbrella
ATVs run through Omaha city park creating damage and frustration
College World Series: Ballpark asks messy fans to clean up their act
Christina Greer, 38, was convicted on March 10 on three counts of first-degree sexual assault...
Sarpy County woman sentenced for child sex assault
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
Nebraska State Patrol union raises concerns with troopers’ border deployment

Latest News

Mississippi State fans cheer during the first inning against Vanderbilt in Game 2 of the NCAA...
College World Series: Mississippi State fights off Vanderbilt and elimination 13-2
Juvenile arrested, accused of cauing fire in Omaha home
Canopy of trees in northwest Omaha will soon be removed
Gun deaths rising in Iowa as new law removes handgun permits