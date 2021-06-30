Lincoln man gets 55 years in deadly 2018 home invasion

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 55 years in federal prison in a 2018 home invasion that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old woman.

Dante Williams, 28, was sentenced Tuesday after having pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting a murder and two counts of attempted robbery. Two other men who broke into the home with Williams received life sentences last week for their roles in the crime.

Prosecutors said the men tied up Jessica Brandon’s two daughters and their friend along with the two girls’ grandmother. When Brandon went to check after hearing the intruders, one of them fired 13 shots, killing her.

