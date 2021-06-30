Juvenile arrested, accused of cauing fire in Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A juvenile was arrested after crews put out a fire in a home Tuesday afternoon.

According to the release, the name and date of birth are being withheld because of them being a juvenile and they determine the “cause of the fire to be incendiary.”

Fire crews went to a home near Minne Lusa Blvd at 12:17 p.m. and the fire was under control by 12:32 p.m.

Officials say no injuries were reported and everyone was able to get out of the home before the fire crews arrived.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.