Advertisement

Help Us Stuff the Bus on July 22

The Stuff the Bus Back to School Drive is Coming Up!
Stuff the Bus backpack 2021
Stuff the Bus backpack 2021(WOWT)
By Carly Beckman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Help us make a difference in the lives of area children with the 6 News Stuff the Bus Back to School Drive.

Drop off backpacks and school supplies Thursday, July 22nd in the Scheels parking lot at Village Pointe from 5am to 7pm.

Safely drop off your donation and help a child in need. Thank You to all our great partners. Come help us Stuff the Bus!

Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare and Scheels.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhorn South High School band teachers are on administrative leave as the Douglas County...
Elkhorn South band teachers on leave pending investigation into possible ‘inappropriate relationship’
Mississippi State fans at College World Series are upset with an unknown Vanderbilt fan who...
College World Series: Mississippi State fans want Vanderbilt whistler banned
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Snake cuts power in southwest Omaha, Papillion
Canopy of trees in northwest Omaha will soon be removed

Latest News

If you need food, clothes, internet and more, the Revolutionary Action Party Headquarters is a...
Revolutionary Action Party headquarters serves as north Omaha community hub
Glory for 4th graders
Fourth-graders celebrate Juneteenth with song
Omaha’s Community Harvest accepting subscriptions citywide
Papillion Days underway after missed year