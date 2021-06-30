Help Us Stuff the Bus on July 22

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Help us make a difference in the lives of area children with the 6 News Stuff the Bus Back to School Drive.

Drop off backpacks and school supplies Thursday, July 22nd in the Scheels parking lot at Village Pointe from 5am to 7pm.

Safely drop off your donation and help a child in need. Thank You to all our great partners. Come help us Stuff the Bus!

Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare and Scheels.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.