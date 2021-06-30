Elkhorn South band teachers on leave pending investigation into possible ‘inappropriate relationship’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elkhorn South High School band teachers are on administrative leave as the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigates allegations of an “inappropriate relationship” involving a staff member and a former student.

A spokeswoman with Elkhorn Public Schools confirmed that “Elkhorn South Band Teachers have been placed on administrative leave and all summer band activities have been suspended until further notice.” The district won’t be able to comment further as it’s a personnel manner, she said.

DCSO said the Elkhorn school district is cooperating fully with the investigation.

“The complaint alleges an inappropriate relationship occurred between a staff member and a former student,” DCSO said in a statement Wednesday.

Parents of band members are feeling concerned and confused after the allegations came to light.

“There’s just so many unknowns and uncertainties right now that we don’t really know what to say or what to talk about so I’m just like, lets just not talk about it, because we don’t know,” said Debi Auch Moedy, the parent of a former band member.

She said when the news broke, she was shocked. Auch Moedy said her son’s experience in the Elkhorn South band was nothing short of amazing.

“Within like 6 months, I just saw changes in him taking responsibility and him just taking things more seriously, academically, and in every other area of his life; and I know that a lot of it was the influence of the band, and the community and the directors,” she said.

The experience was so good for her youngest son, she wishes her older children would have experienced it, too.

“I have said to so many people: If I would’ve known the positive impact and influence that experience would’ve had on my kids, I would’ve made my other two kids play an instrument because it was very impactful.”

Auch Moedy said she’s giving the staff members the benefit of the doubt and is hoping the allegations turn out to be nothing.

But if they are true, she said, she will pray for forgiveness and healing for all those involved.

“I don’t really know anything, I don’t know all the details, and I don’t think anybody does,” she said. “Just the accusations and possibilities does just make you feel sick when you care that much about people that I know have had such a positive influence.”

Read the full statements

“Pending an ongoing investigation, the Elkhorn South Band Teachers have been placed on administrative leave and all summer band activities have been suspended until further notice. As a personnel matter, and pursuant to state law, we are unable to respond to questions or provide additional information.”

“The DCSO is currently conducting a criminal investigation within the Elkhorn School District. The complaint alleges an inappropriate relationship occurred between a staff member and a former student. Elkhorn Public School administration is cooperating fully with the investigation. No further details are being released until the investigation has been concluded.”

—

Reporter Mike McKnight contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.