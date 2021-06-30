Advertisement

Durham Museum open normal hours after trespassers reported overnight

By Kevin Westhues and Leigh Waldman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with The Durham Museum are assuring visitors the museum will open as normal Wednesday after four people illegally made their way inside overnight.

According to a release from The Durham Museum, a motion alarm inside of the building was triggered at 10:23 p.m. Security video shows the four people leaving the building at 10:25 p.m.

Someone with The Durham checking surveillance video remotely saw the four people, and then called the police. At least one person may have had a backpack.

According to our 6 News crews that responded overnight, OPD had the building surrounded and brought in K-9s.

OPD found the door on the west side was not secured, and said they believe that is how the individuals got inside.

According to the release, nothing was disturbed, damaged, or broken when checked out by OPD and museum staff.

