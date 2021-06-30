Advertisement

Douglas County Treasurer’s north location will be closed Thursday

(WOWT)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Treasurer’s Office said its 30th Street location will be closed Thursday due to a planned power outage.

According to a news release, officials said the one-day outage at the office located at 7414 N. 30th St. is necessary to make repairs “to restore power to the entire complex.” They emphasized that the north location will be open Friday.

Officials encouraged customers to use one of its other four Customer Service Centers to make payments for motor vehicle renewals and property taxes, or make the payments online. The locations are 15335 West Maple Road, 4202 S. 50th St., 411 N. 84th St., and 5730 S. 144th St.

Customers also can make payments by calling 402-444-7103.

