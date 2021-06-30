Death penalty hearing for Bailey Boswell begins Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An aggravation and mitigation hearing to determine if Bailey Boswell will get the death penalty or life in prison begins on Wednesday in Saline County.

Boswell was found guilty of first-degree murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe last year for the killing that took place in November 2017.

Boswell’s co-defendant, Aubrey Trail, has already received the death penalty for the crime.

The three-judge panel will examine the case and decide if there are aggravating circumstances that would warrant the death penalty.

There are nine different definitions of aggravating circumstances but the three-judge panel would only have to determine Loofe’s murder contained one.

It’s likely the judges will be looking the closest at this one: “The murder was especially heinous, atrocious, cruel, or manifested exceptional depravity by ordinary standards of morality and intelligence.”

The judges include Vicky Johnson, who presided over the Boswell case, Darla Ideus (3rd Judicial District) and Peter Bataillon (4th Judicial District), who were randomly selected from a statewide list of judges.

Johnson will serve as the presiding judge.

