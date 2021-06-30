David’s Evening Forecast - Drying out and warming up for the rest of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday began on a warm and humid note, with temperatures and dew points near 70°. This high relative humidity paired with calm winds allowed patchy dense fog to form in the Metro by 5 AM. Visibility improved after 8 AM.

Mostly cloudy skies stuck around for most of the day, though highs still warmed into the mid-80s yet again by the afternoon. Thankfully, dew points decreased about 10° between 11 AM and 1 PM, greatly improving the feel of the air.

Looking mostly cloudy by dry for the CWS game Wednesday evening (WOWT)

Most of the area has remained dry Wednesday, outside of a few spotty showers south and southeast of the Omaha Metro. We’ll hold a spotty rain chance this evening, but skies should stay mostly dry for the final game of the College World Series! Best rain chance remains south. Temperatures drop into the mid-60s by morning with some clearing of the clouds late.

Partly cloudy skies return for the next several days, with drier weather and highs in the upper-80s Thursday through Saturday! Overnight lows will once again fall into the mid-60s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Lower-90s are possible for the 4th of July into early next week, with rain holding off until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Enjoy the sunshine and dry weather this holiday weekend!

