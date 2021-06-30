Advertisement

College World Series: Mississippi State fights off Vanderbilt and elimination 13-2

Mississippi State fans cheer during the first inning against Vanderbilt in Game 2 of the NCAA...
Mississippi State fans cheer during the first inning against Vanderbilt in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mississippi State forced a a winner take all game three beating Vanderbilt 13-2. The Bulldogs had to have it and they came through without using their ace Will Bednar. He will be available Wednesday night, Kumar Rocker will also be able to go on short rest Wednesday for the Commodores.

For the second consecutive night the game started late due to a weather delay, first pitch Tuesday was two hours later than the originally scheduled start.

In this College World Series format the winner of game two has won 14 of the 17 finals. That bodes well for Mississippi State, but 11 of the 17 national champions have also won game one. One way or another one of those trends will not hold up.

Wednesday’s National Championship game will be massive for the Bulldogs who have traveled far better than Vanderbilt. Mississippi State is trying to win its first team national title in any sport. Only one of three power five schools who don’t have one. The other two are Kansas State and Virginia Tech.

