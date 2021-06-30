College World Series: Mississippi State fans want Vanderbilt whistler banned

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rivalries are common in sports. And that leaves fan bases more than just passionate on certain subjects.

When it comes to fan support, Mississippi State has the cowbell, but they’re not allowed to bring it into the ballpark. As for Vanderbilt, they have the whistlers.

Ask any Bulldog fan about the Vandy whistler.

“Whistle, whistle, whistle. Clap, clap, clap,” said Bulldog fans Brandy Greer and Desiree Roose. “It’s just annoying.”

“Very, very annoying,” Seth Russell said.

“The whistler goes ‘bloop, bloop, bloop,’ and we go, ‘Let’s go, State,” BJ Null said. “We’ve got him neutralized.”

“I’ve heard him in Vanderbilt, at the SEC tourney, and now in Omaha,” Amanda Hill said. “He needs to go.”

And that’s why they all gathered around Triple B Printing’s booth in the Omaha Baseball Village. Josh Batt quickly sold out of the “Ban the Whistler” T-shirts. He promised to bring more.

“I figured it would be a big seller,” he said.

“A shirt that says, ‘Ban the whistler,’ which is true,” Russell said.

“Brilliant,” Greer said. “There’s not one Mississippi State fan who can stand the whistler — not him, just his actions.”

That’s why one of Batt’s customers really stood out.

“One of the two whistlers stopped by,” he said. “I saw him looking angry. I got up right away and shook his hand. We had a good laugh about it, and I gave him a free shirt.”

It’s a shirt Oma-Dawgs fans believe has some mojo now.

“I slept in it. I went out last night in it,” Null said. “And today, it’s on for the win.”

