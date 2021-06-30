Cold air funnels spotted this week across Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though the severe weather season has been relatively quiet this year, you may have witnessed funnel clouds in the sky over the past few days! These were “cold air funnels”, not associated with supercells or your typical severe weather set-up.

Spotted near Vala's Tuesday evening (Trisha Baker)

Normally, cold air funnels are short-lived and harmless. Rarely, they reach the ground and produce the equivalent damage and wind speeds of an EF-0 tornado (65 to 85 mph). Due to their short-lived nature, and because they are very difficult to detect on radar, the National Weather Service usually does NOT issue Tornado Warnings for these funnels.

Missouri Valley Tuesday evening (Chauncey Kellar)

Instead, the National Weather Service issues a Special Weather Statement when the environment is conducive for cold air funnels, and/or when public sightings have been reported. For example, here is a portion of the Special Weather Statement NWS Omaha issued Tuesday evening:

537 PM CDT TUE JUN 29 2021... CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS...CURRENT ATMOSPHERIC CONDITIONS SUPPORT THE DEVELOPMENT OF FUNNEL CLOUDS. USUALLY, THESE FUNNEL CLOUDS CAN FORM FROM SHOWERS AND WEAK THUNDERSTORMS. THESE FUNNELS ARE NORMALLY BRIEF, DROP ONLYA FEW HUNDRED FEET FROM THE CLOUD BASE, AND RARELY BECOME A TORNADO OR CAUSE DAMAGE. HOWEVER, IF ONE IS SPOTTED, PLEASE REPORT IT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. IF A TORNADO WARNING WOULD BECOME NECESSARY, TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION.

How do they form? Cold air funnels form when the atmosphere aloft is cold. This cold air creates instability, with warm and moist air at the surface. The past few days, we’ve had several outflow boundaries (think mini cold fronts) rushing out from showers in the area. When these outflow boundaries collide, rotation can occur. This circulation is then stretched vertically due to the updrafts in the cloud.

Wondering why you might be seeing a funnel cloud today. Here's a quick explanation! pic.twitter.com/86wWFYZXqc — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) June 29, 2021

