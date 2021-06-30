Canopy of trees in northwest Omaha will soon be removed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News investigation caught the attention of people living near a street widening project in northwest Douglas County. Many didn’t realize how many large trees will be cut down because they’re too close to traffic.

In less than a month, a canopy of trees will be removed to widen State Street.

“This is a main thoroughfare, it’s a main drag that’s what the engineers are telling us,” said Douglas County Commissioner, Mike Friend.

Neighbors gather to ask County Commissioner Mike Friend why can’t the project slow down.

“There are so many people through the whole city who drive out here to see these trees. They had more time to get the word out and we had more time to come up with solutions,” said a neighbor.

County engineers won’t put on the breaks.

“To stop that contract at this time would have ramifications cost-wise to the public. No doubt, there would be damages we’d have to pay the contractor,” said Engineering Manager, Dan Kutilek.

Commissioner Friend says he learned the extent of the project 10 days ago.

”I would have appreciated a little more time to get my hands wrapped around this as well, but I don’t know if I want to go in and ask them to just leave 40 trees there. I want to attack the things we can functionally attack,” said Friend.

For some neighbors that means controlling speed and turns. They say a wider State Street needs to be made safer, perhaps with the addition of traffic control devices like a stoplight at intersections.

State and Kilpatrick on the edge of the tree canopy and crossing between two new subdivisions.

“They cross right here and it’s like a deer running across. Am I going to get hit or am I not,” said a homeowner.

Many homeowners’ progress stands in the way of the trees.

“These trees have taken 100 years to grow and they’re going to tear this all out,” said a homeowner.

“It’s a shame these trees were planted decades ago, that close to the road but they’re a danger to the public,” said Kutilek.

Widening State Street to three lanes with one for turning in the middle will start soon but many living nearby hope county officials stop and think about communication.

“To be fair, I believe there’s probably a reason that makes sense, but it would be nice to know what that is,” said neighbor Kate Harlan.

The county engineers officer says stoplights at that intersection could be considered down the road. Neighbors have an online petition with about 14,000 signatures asking for other option on State Street that keeps the trees.

Today, the county board couldn’t delay the project because of contracts. So the widening project begins about July 19.

