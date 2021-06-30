Bellevue police welcomes a goldendoodle puppy to their department

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The newest member of the Bellevue Police Department is an eight-week-old Goldendoodle named Mo.

“It’s been amazing even in the last 24 hours,” said Officer Ashley Meyers. “I’ve brought him, the officers come in. They smile they laugh, they relax a little bit because the job gets a little heavy sometimes.”

Mo begins training to become a certified therapy dog next week.

This afternoon we spent some time ⁦@BellevuePolice⁩ HQ with Mo and his handler, Officer Meyers. We’ll have their story tonight at 10 o’clock. ⁦@WOWT6News⁩ pic.twitter.com/oT1bpWcHIY — Tara Campbell (@CampTara) June 29, 2021

“He’s going to be going to schools when he’s certified, and hopefully getting kids to open up and talk,” said Officer Meyers. “And, we’re also planning on having the detectives use him for interviews with victims.”

Officer Meyers and Mo will be side-by-side day in and day out laying the groundwork. The 10-year-police veteran named Mo after her fallen friend, Will Moden.

“I was a Colorado State Trooper before I came here and my friend Will Moden passed away on June 14, 2019. He was struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash,” explained Officer Meyers, noting the young pup already shows signs of living up to his namesake. “Will was a larger than life kind of person, he loved helping people and he really loved his job.”

Mo’s calm and friendly demeanor was an instant hit at police headquarters.

Meet Mo, the newest member of the ⁦@BellevuePolice Department⁩. The 8-week-old Goldendoodle begins training next week to become a certified therapy dog. ⁦@WOWT6News⁩ pic.twitter.com/dtyKC1Sm3u — Tara Campbell (@CampTara) June 29, 2021

“He’s pretty awesome, pretty awesome,” said Sgt. John McDaniel. “It gives officers a mental break from the stress of our day-to-day operations, so he’s a welcome addition.”

The officers grateful to Midwest Puppy, a breeder in Omaha, that carefully selected Mo and donated him to the police department.

We’ve received some questions about where Mo will be living. Mo will live the farm/family dog life when he’s off duty. ... Posted by Bellevue (Nebraska) Police Department on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

