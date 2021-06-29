Advertisement

UNMC dedicates Wigton Heritage Center

Aerial view of University Hospital, 1928.
Aerial view of University Hospital, 1928.(University of Nebraska Medical Center)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center on Tuesday cut the ribbon on a multi-level museum that will serve as a campus welcome center and highlight UNMC’s history.

The Wigton Heritage Center — a 13,110-square-foot, $8 million facility — comprises exhibits that will showcase images, artifacts, rare books and other cultural items from the Leon S. McGoogan Health Sciences Library archives and collections, UNMC College of Dentistry, UNMC College of Nursing and “cultural institutions across the state,” according to a news release. Thirteen interactive displays also are located throughout the center, which is located between University Tower and Wittson Hall on the UNMC campus.

“The Wigton Center serves as a place of welcome and a catalyst for understanding, experiencing and appreciating UNMC’s history and the Nebraska health professionals who have transformed lives,” Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold, UNMC chancellor, said in the release.

University Hospital facade, now preserved in Wigton.
University Hospital facade, now preserved in Wigton.(Kent Sievers | Kent Sievers)

A planned atrium will expose the University Hospital facade and function as a “welcoming space” for visitors.

The museum is named for Dr. Robert S. Wigton, a 1969 graduate of the College of Medicine, professor of internal medicine and “unofficial campus historian,” the release states.

Funding for the museum was provided through private gifts, the Robert S. Wigton, MD, and the Leland J. and Dorothy H. Olson Charitable Foundation, and the Nebraska Legislature through LB 957.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police find evidence connected to umbrella
ATVs run through Omaha city park creating damage and frustration
College World Series: Ballpark asks messy fans to clean up their act
Christina Greer, 38, was convicted on March 10 on three counts of first-degree sexual assault...
Sarpy County woman sentenced for child sex assault
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
Nebraska State Patrol union raises concerns with troopers’ border deployment

Latest News

Mississippi State fans cheer during the first inning against Vanderbilt in Game 2 of the NCAA...
College World Series: Mississippi State fights off Vanderbilt and elimination 13-2
Juvenile arrested, accused of cauing fire in Omaha home
Canopy of trees in northwest Omaha will soon be removed
Gun deaths rising in Iowa as new law removes handgun permits
Lincoln man gets 55 years in deadly 2018 home invasion