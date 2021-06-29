UNMC dedicates Wigton Heritage Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center on Tuesday cut the ribbon on a multi-level museum that will serve as a campus welcome center and highlight UNMC’s history.

The Wigton Heritage Center — a 13,110-square-foot, $8 million facility — comprises exhibits that will showcase images, artifacts, rare books and other cultural items from the Leon S. McGoogan Health Sciences Library archives and collections, UNMC College of Dentistry, UNMC College of Nursing and “cultural institutions across the state,” according to a news release. Thirteen interactive displays also are located throughout the center, which is located between University Tower and Wittson Hall on the UNMC campus.

“The Wigton Center serves as a place of welcome and a catalyst for understanding, experiencing and appreciating UNMC’s history and the Nebraska health professionals who have transformed lives,” Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold, UNMC chancellor, said in the release.

University Hospital facade, now preserved in Wigton. (Kent Sievers | Kent Sievers)

A planned atrium will expose the University Hospital facade and function as a “welcoming space” for visitors.

The museum is named for Dr. Robert S. Wigton, a 1969 graduate of the College of Medicine, professor of internal medicine and “unofficial campus historian,” the release states.

Funding for the museum was provided through private gifts, the Robert S. Wigton, MD, and the Leland J. and Dorothy H. Olson Charitable Foundation, and the Nebraska Legislature through LB 957.

