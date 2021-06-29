Advertisement

Police stop possible stolen car in West Omaha

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A normally quiet neighborhood was active with police cruisers just before noon. Investigators say they were after a stolen car.

6 News received a video of the car that went off the road into a common ground area just north of Harvey Oaks Drive. The 6 News crew on the scene saw one person being cuffed.

An Omaha Police spokesman says the call came in at 10:20 a.m. near 144th and West Center Road for a possible stolen vehicle with possible suspects ditching the car and running from the scene.

