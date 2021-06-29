‘Adopt a teacher’: Ahead of back-to-school season, Omaha educator encourages interaction, donations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In 2020, fifth-grade teacher Katie Eden created a wildly popular Facebook page called “Adopt-or-Gift a Teacher.”

She wanted the page to serve as a way for community members to support teachers by fulfilling their classroom wish lists. It was a huge success.

“I really wanna keep the momentum going this year, it was really strong last year,” said Eden. “There’s a lot of new teachers that just graduated that are ready to post their lists and they’re excited for their first classrooms.”

Eden wanted to make it easy for people to find a teacher and see what kinds of items they wanted in and for their classrooms.

“I think it’s an every year thing, what can do to help? But they don’t know to help or what teachers like, so this site helps with all of that in one little area.”

It’s all in a little area, but the impact is big.

“Oh my gosh, the community really does appreciate us, you don’t always get to see that,” said Eden. “What the community does helps us so much.”

Teachers can start posting their wish lists for this year on July 5, and Eden hopes to see the community step up once again and help teachers stock up on whatever items they want that aren’t supplied by the districts.

“Every year, we have a new group of kids so the stuff we received last year we used. So every year we need new stuff, this doesn’t change for us.”

Eden reminds people it doesn’t have to be much.

“It doesn’t have to be $100, it could be ‘let me buy this pack of pencils.’ I just want people to know that you don’t have to buy the whole wish list, a book or something little goes a long way for a classroom,” said Eden.

At the end of the day, community support is benefitting both teachers and students.

“It’s great for us and for our heart that we’re able to turn that appreciation around because we’re teaching your children every day and we create that relationship and that bond.”

The Adopt-or-Gift a Teacher Facebook page has grown so much that it’s nearly doubled the number of members from this time last year.

