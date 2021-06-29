Advertisement

‘Adopt a teacher’: Ahead of back-to-school season, Omaha educator encourages interaction, donations

By Emily Dwire
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In 2020, fifth-grade teacher Katie Eden created a wildly popular Facebook page called “Adopt-or-Gift a Teacher.

She wanted the page to serve as a way for community members to support teachers by fulfilling their classroom wish lists. It was a huge success.

“I really wanna keep the momentum going this year, it was really strong last year,” said Eden. “There’s a lot of new teachers that just graduated that are ready to post their lists and they’re excited for their first classrooms.”

Eden wanted to make it easy for people to find a teacher and see what kinds of items they wanted in and for their classrooms.

“I think it’s an every year thing, what can do to help? But they don’t know to help or what teachers like, so this site helps with all of that in one little area.”

It’s all in a little area, but the impact is big.

“Oh my gosh, the community really does appreciate us, you don’t always get to see that,” said Eden. “What the community does helps us so much.”

Teachers can start posting their wish lists for this year on July 5, and Eden hopes to see the community step up once again and help teachers stock up on whatever items they want that aren’t supplied by the districts.

“Every year, we have a new group of kids so the stuff we received last year we used. So every year we need new stuff, this doesn’t change for us.”

Eden reminds people it doesn’t have to be much.

“It doesn’t have to be $100, it could be ‘let me buy this pack of pencils.’ I just want people to know that you don’t have to buy the whole wish list, a book or something little goes a long way for a classroom,” said Eden.

At the end of the day, community support is benefitting both teachers and students.

“It’s great for us and for our heart that we’re able to turn that appreciation around because we’re teaching your children every day and we create that relationship and that bond.”

The Adopt-or-Gift a Teacher Facebook page has grown so much that it’s nearly doubled the number of members from this time last year.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police find evidence connected to umbrella
ATVs run through Omaha city park creating damage and frustration
College World Series: Ballpark asks messy fans to clean up their act
Christina Greer, 38, was convicted on March 10 on three counts of first-degree sexual assault...
Sarpy County woman sentenced for child sex assault
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
Nebraska State Patrol union raises concerns with troopers’ border deployment

Latest News

Mississippi State fans cheer during the first inning against Vanderbilt in Game 2 of the NCAA...
College World Series: Mississippi State fights off Vanderbilt and elimination 13-2
Juvenile arrested, accused of cauing fire in Omaha home
Canopy of trees in northwest Omaha will soon be removed
Gun deaths rising in Iowa as new law removes handgun permits
Lincoln man gets 55 years in deadly 2018 home invasion