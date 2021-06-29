Advertisement

Omaha Mayor Stothert declares ‘Dr. Adi Pour Appreciation Day’

Officials honor retiring health director
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour had plans for a low-key exit into retirement, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert called her bluff and raised her one.

Dr. Pour served with the health department for almost 20 years before announcing her retirement earlier this year.

As Dr. Pour’s last day of service approaches, the mayor and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners honored her during Tuesday’s meeting.

Mayor Jean Stothert gave Pour a key to the city and declared Tuesday as “Dr. Adi Pour Appreciation Day.”

Pour announced her plans to retire on March 17 during a meeting of the health board.

“Because of my age, I think, I had a lot of thoughts about when is the right time,” Pour said. “So that’s when I made the decision in June — the middle of the summer — it is the right time.”

In a statement March 17, Stothert praised Pour for guiding the county through the COVID-19 pandemic, “the most significant public health crisis in our lifetime.”

Dr. Lindsay Huse was selected as the county’s new health director. She is scheduled to begin her new role during the first week of July.

