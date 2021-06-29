Nebraska Department of Correctional Services declares staffing emergency

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced Tuesday that staff will work primarily 12-hour shifts due to a shortage of workers.

According to a news release, the Lincoln Correctional Center will coordinate scheduling with the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, effective Tuesday. DEC is the intake facility for men entering the Nebraska prison system, and LCC is a maximum-custody facility for men that includes a unit for the mentally impaired. Some eight-hour shifts will be maintained to cover overlaps.

The change is in response to a hiring slowdown, Scott R. Frakes, director of the department, said in the release.

“We are feeling the effects that many other industries and businesses are experiencing currently, nationally and across Nebraska,” he said. “This is a very tight job market.”

Construction to connect the two facilities is underway.

In 2019, the penitentiary and Tecumseh State Correctional Institution moved to 12-hour shifts, and the department began offering $10,000 hiring bonuses for corporals at the penitentiary and at the Tecumseh and Lincoln facilities.

