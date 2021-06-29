Advertisement

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services declares staffing emergency

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced Tuesday that staff will work primarily 12-hour shifts due to a shortage of workers.

According to a news release, the Lincoln Correctional Center will coordinate scheduling with the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, effective Tuesday. DEC is the intake facility for men entering the Nebraska prison system, and LCC is a maximum-custody facility for men that includes a unit for the mentally impaired. Some eight-hour shifts will be maintained to cover overlaps.

The change is in response to a hiring slowdown, Scott R. Frakes, director of the department, said in the release.

“We are feeling the effects that many other industries and businesses are experiencing currently, nationally and across Nebraska,” he said. “This is a very tight job market.”

Construction to connect the two facilities is underway.

In 2019, the penitentiary and Tecumseh State Correctional Institution moved to 12-hour shifts, and the department began offering $10,000 hiring bonuses for corporals at the penitentiary and at the Tecumseh and Lincoln facilities.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police find evidence connected to umbrella
ATVs run through Omaha city park creating damage and frustration
College World Series: Ballpark asks messy fans to clean up their act
Christina Greer, 38, was convicted on March 10 on three counts of first-degree sexual assault...
Sarpy County woman sentenced for child sex assault
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
Nebraska State Patrol union raises concerns with troopers’ border deployment

Latest News

Mississippi State fans cheer during the first inning against Vanderbilt in Game 2 of the NCAA...
College World Series: Mississippi State fights off Vanderbilt and elimination 13-2
Juvenile arrested, accused of cauing fire in Omaha home
Canopy of trees in northwest Omaha will soon be removed
Gun deaths rising in Iowa as new law removes handgun permits
Lincoln man gets 55 years in deadly 2018 home invasion