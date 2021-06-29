Advertisement

Iowan arrested on suspicion of thefts, meth possession

Lyndsey Cottrell
Lyndsey Cottrell(Fremont County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SYDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - A Cumberland, Iowa, resident was arrested Monday on suspicion of meth possession and the theft of farm-related equipment.

According to a news release, Fremont County deputies responded at 9:38 p.m. of a “suspicious vehicle at an abandoned farm.” Deputies found a Dodge Caravan at the farm, along with burglary tools, catalytic converters and items that “appeared to be stolen from a rural area.” A K-9 search revealed over 21 grams of methamphetamine in the minivan and on the driver, Lyndsey Marie Cottrell, 34, the release stated.

Cottrell was arrested and jailed on suspicion of possession of burglary tools, possession of more than 5 grams of meth with intent to deliver, and possession of contraband inside a correctional facility. Bond was set at $100,000, and more charges are pending, the release stated.

Deputies are asking the public for information about missing farm equipment, motorboat parts, vehicle parts and a ladder that was stolen before June 27.

The Shenandoah Police Department and the Page County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Fremont Sheriff’s Office on the call.

