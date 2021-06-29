Iowa man accused of drunken driving, child endangerment

SYDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa man is in jail Tuesday after allegedly driving drunk on the wrong side of the road Monday with three small children in the car.

According to a news release, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 5:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a possible drunken driver, and pulled over a 2006 Dodge Caravan near Randolph, Iowa. The blood-alcohol content of the driver, Bryan Myre, 53, of Shenandoah, was “over twice the legal limit,” the release stated. Three small children also were in the vehicle.

Myre was arrested and jailed in Fremont County on suspicion of third or subsequent offense of operating while intoxicated, a Class D felony, three counts of child endangerment, two counts of failure to use child safety belts, driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain control of the vehicle, according to the release.

Myre is being held without bond, pending his initial appearance before a Fremont County magistrate. The Iowa Department of Human Services assisted.

