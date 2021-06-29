David’s Evening Forecast - Scattered downpours Tuesday evening. Similar forecast Wednesday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday shaped up pretty similarly to Monday with lows in the 60s, highs in the mid-80s, partly to mostly cloudy skies, and humid weather. While storms fired up midday Monday right over Omaha Eppley Airfield, they popped up primarily southeast of the Metro around lunchtime Tuesday. During the 3 and 4 o’clock hours Tuesday afternoon, additional showers finally formed over Omaha.

We’ll hold the chance for isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder through the evening hours Tuesday. The radar will have to be watched closely as we approach first pitch of the CWS game! If you do find yourself under a downpour, a ½ inch to an inch of rain could fall very easily, with temperatures cooling as a result.

Spotty t-shower possible early Tuesday evening (WOWT)

Spotty showers fade once the sun sets, with partly cloudy skies and lows back in the upper-60s overnight.

This pattern continues for another day with partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid-80s, and a spotty PM storm – especially southeast of the Metro – on Wednesday. We look to dry out for the rest of the week, as high pressure builds. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are on tap with highs Thursday through Saturday in the mid to upper-80s.

We’ll likely hit 90° for the 4th of July, but conditions will stay dry and sunny for your outdoor plans! More highs in the 90s next week.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

