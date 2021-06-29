College World Series: North Downtown neighborhood drawing in hundreds of fans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a neighborhood tucked away a few blocks from T.D. Ameritrade park sits a newly renovated spot for bars and restaurants to move in.

Just three days before the College World Series started, Kros Strain taproom became the first bar to open its doors.

“We opened here the Wednesday just before CWS. It was a big goal of ours to get open by then and by god we did it,” said Doug Veskerna, Kros Strain Taproom’s General Manager.

Fans are catching on! Hundreds of fans have found this spot.

“Definitely between games at the beginning of the series, that was the busiest time over here but what we have really enjoyed is even when we get busy down here, it still has a little bit different vibe than other parts of the stadium,” said Ryan Barry, Willie Dogs owner.

Ryan Barry is the owner of Willie Dogs. He could take his food cart anywhere but he chose this spot for a reason.

He says this neighborhood is up and coming and he’s excited to welcome people into a part of the North Downtown area they may not be familiar with.

“Just kind of showing off the city. I’m proud of where we live. Directing people on what to eat or go see. This is definitely something to see in Omaha.”

The goal is to see this neighborhood grow and turn into the place to be for the College World Series.

“Businesses are going to be opening up here. Across the street, with the apartment complex, there will be more residential and commercial things, some restaurants, and bars. I can’t wait until we get the area going!”

“Next year, knowing we will have more time to plan, we have some pretty cool things in the works!” said Barry.

