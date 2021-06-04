Advertisement

Will Bolt and Dave Van Horn are back together leading up to the regional

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Will Bolt and Dave Van Horn reunite this weekend at the regional in Fayetteville. The former Huskers head coach who’s now leading Arkansas has had a big influence on Bolt.

Specifically in recruiting, the importance of it, and being aggressively attracting talented players. Also the brand of baseball. Not so much what you see on the field but an approach that focuses on competition and hard work. Bringing that mentality every day, regardless if it’s a meaningless series or a regional.

The two men will face each other Saturday if both win Friday in the openers. The Huskers will play Northeastern at 7 p.m. Nebraska is the two seed, the Huskies are the three. The Razorbacks will face NJIT at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Authorities reviewing information from La Vista neighborhood canvas
Omaha Police officer on administrative leave, facing charges in Sarpy County
Omaha Police said Thursday they had located the suspect vehicle with help from the public.
Omaha Police find vehicle possibly connected to alleged abduction attempt
Nebraska issuing supplemental SNAP funds
Omaha mayor appoints new chief of staff
Omaha Mayor Stothert announces new chief of staff

Latest News

The swimmers had to post a certain time for their race in order to qualify. Between this...
Swimmers arrive in Omaha for Olympic swim trials
University of Nebraska hosting free Husker football camps in June
Handcuffs
Union Omaha player among 9 men charged in West Virginia scam case
Photo Courtesy Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications
Huskers head to Arkansas regional, tough draw