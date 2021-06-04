Will Bolt and Dave Van Horn are back together leading up to the regional

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Will Bolt and Dave Van Horn reunite this weekend at the regional in Fayetteville. The former Huskers head coach who’s now leading Arkansas has had a big influence on Bolt.

Specifically in recruiting, the importance of it, and being aggressively attracting talented players. Also the brand of baseball. Not so much what you see on the field but an approach that focuses on competition and hard work. Bringing that mentality every day, regardless if it’s a meaningless series or a regional.

The two men will face each other Saturday if both win Friday in the openers. The Huskers will play Northeastern at 7 p.m. Nebraska is the two seed, the Huskies are the three. The Razorbacks will face NJIT at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

