WOWT Meteorologist David Koeller visits erupting Iceland volcano

(WOWT) - Meteorologist David Koeller gave 6 News a glimpse at the Icelandic volcano named Fagradalsjfall.

David Koeller at volcano (David Koeller at volcano)

David describes the heat from the lava as “face burning hot.”

He’s not wrong; lava is as hot as 2,000 degrees when it first leaves the volcano.

Fagradalsfjall (Fagradalsfjall)

Dream come true! So incredible.. hard any words. It's hot all the way back here! pic.twitter.com/kUcAbf86dh — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) May 30, 2021

Just sitting on a hillside with a few hundred of my closest friends... Watching a volcano! Spectacular day! pic.twitter.com/yxm15MZjBk — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) May 30, 2021

This will never get old. Such a spectacular display of nature! pic.twitter.com/tsMXCPH6RT — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) June 2, 2021

Koeller said he felt a wave of heat every time the volcano erupts. “Really incredible,” he tweeted.

But he said his trip hasn’t been just fiery lava.

In the land of fire and ice, we took the icier path today! Visited Sólheimajökull (sun glacier), Skógafoss (forest waterfall), and Seljalandsfoss. But there are more pictures of fire coming soon! pic.twitter.com/5Y9liiVN8H — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) May 31, 2021

