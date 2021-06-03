WOWT Meteorologist David Koeller visits erupting Iceland volcano
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
(WOWT) - Meteorologist David Koeller gave 6 News a glimpse at the Icelandic volcano named Fagradalsjfall.
David describes the heat from the lava as “face burning hot.”
He’s not wrong; lava is as hot as 2,000 degrees when it first leaves the volcano.
Koeller said he felt a wave of heat every time the volcano erupts. “Really incredible,” he tweeted.
But he said his trip hasn’t been just fiery lava.
