Advertisement

Together Inc. food pantry expanding beyond Omaha to meet soaring need

By Tara Campbell
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Food Bank for the Heartland and its partnering food pantries are bracing for the pandemic-driven demand to continue for years to come.

“This is 90 percent of our food right now because I have a teenager and an 8-year-old and it’s a tremendous help right now,” said Jeannie Horton, as she picked up a box of Food at the Together food pantry.

Soon, she and others will be able to step into a 10,000 square-foot pantry.

“To accommodate the increased demand, the sheer volume of people, we’ve expanded the parking lot, we’ve doubled the square footage of the pantry,” said Mike Hornacek, CEO, Together Inc. “We ended up having roughly 154,000 thousand visitors to our pantry last year,” noting that’s roughly 400 percent of what they saw the year before.

“That number of people who are struggling is a lot higher that it was 15 months ago and research and history and data tell us it’s going to take some time,” said Hornacek, noting in order to keep they are expanding beyond Omaha.

“The need has been so dramatic that just our one location alone can’t hold the demand anymore,” said Hornacek, noting they are set to open a second pantry of equal size. “I’m very happy to share that this fall we will be branching out and having our pantry services available in Council Bluffs.”

All in an effort to continue helping people as they come back from the pandemic

“They help a lot,” said Prya Kumari, as she was loading a box of food into her car. “We’re saving some money so we can pay some bills.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Authorities reviewing information from La Vista neighborhood canvas
The vehicle is described as an early 2000s-model Chevy Tahoe with four doors. It may be blue or...
Omaha police looking for suspect in alleged kidnapping attempt
Handcuffs
Union Omaha player among 9 men charged in West Virginia scam case
Omaha officials apologize for not notifying neighbors, businesses of median construction
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police focus on area north of Harrison Street

Latest News

Omaha police officer facing several charges
Omaha Police officer on administrative leave, facing charges in Sarpy County
The Next 5 Days
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Heating up through the weekend!
Rusty's Morning Forecast
On the heels of warning from the Food Bank for the Heartland, its partnering food pantries are...
Stuff the Bus: Food pantry still seeing demand