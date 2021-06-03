Swimmers arrive in Omaha for Olympic swim trials

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All day Thursday, swimmers and their parents registered for the Olympic swim trials and soaked up the atmosphere.

The swimmers had to post a certain time for their race in order to qualify. Between this weekend and the next wave in mid-June, more than 1,500 swimmers will vie for about 50 spots on the Olympic team. A number of athletes were visiting Omaha for the first time, and for some, the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic gave them more practice time.

Anna Boemer of Massachusetts said she was “probably five seconds off” a qualifying time. The delay helped, she said. “I would not have been here without it.”

Billy Swartwout of New York said practicing competitive racing allowed him to “being able to race at the biggest meets.”

“Each meet shall be a little less pressure,” he said.

Preliminaries begin at 10 a.m. Friday, with finals scheduled for 7 p.m. That goes through Monday night. Another 700-800 swimmers will be back in Omaha on June 13 for a week’s worth of races.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.