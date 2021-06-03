Advertisement

Swimmers arrive in Omaha for Olympic swim trials

By Brian Mastre
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All day Thursday, swimmers and their parents registered for the Olympic swim trials and soaked up the atmosphere.

The swimmers had to post a certain time for their race in order to qualify. Between this weekend and the next wave in mid-June, more than 1,500 swimmers will vie for about 50 spots on the Olympic team. A number of athletes were visiting Omaha for the first time, and for some, the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic gave them more practice time.

Anna Boemer of Massachusetts said she was “probably five seconds off” a qualifying time. The delay helped, she said. “I would not have been here without it.”

Billy Swartwout of New York said practicing competitive racing allowed him to “being able to race at the biggest meets.”

“Each meet shall be a little less pressure,” he said.

Preliminaries begin at 10 a.m. Friday, with finals scheduled for 7 p.m. That goes through Monday night. Another 700-800 swimmers will be back in Omaha on June 13 for a week’s worth of races.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Authorities reviewing information from La Vista neighborhood canvas
Omaha Police officer on administrative leave, facing charges in Sarpy County
Omaha Police said Thursday they had located the suspect vehicle with help from the public.
Omaha Police find vehicle possibly connected to alleged abduction attempt
Nebraska issuing supplemental SNAP funds
Omaha mayor appoints new chief of staff
Omaha Mayor Stothert announces new chief of staff

Latest News

Will Bolt and Dave Van Horn
Will Bolt and Dave Van Horn are back together leading up to the regional
University of Nebraska hosting free Husker football camps in June
Handcuffs
Union Omaha player among 9 men charged in West Virginia scam case
Photo Courtesy Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications
Huskers head to Arkansas regional, tough draw