Sarpy County looking for help tracking down car thieves
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Car thieves hit a Sarpy County community, and now authorities are looking for help from the public.
Police say they believe a vehicle was caught on a home-security camera prowling a Springfield neighborhood around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Detectives said they think the suspects are involved in the theft of another car in Springfield, and a car in the Westmont neighborhood, located just a few miles away.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office or Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP.
