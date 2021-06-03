Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Heating up through the weekend!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warming trend continues this week, with above-average temperatures taking hold.

It’s a beautiful start to the day for our Stuff the Bus event! Temperatures are in the mid to upper-50s and lower-60s with clear skies, light winds, and low humidity. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and light SW winds will allow temperatures to rise into the mid to upper-80s this afternoon.

Hour by hour forecast Thursday (WOWT)

With a UV Index of 8, sunburn can occur in as little as 15 minutes. Make sure you have plenty of water and sunscreen, especially during the heat of the day!

The heating trend continues through the weekend, with highs topping out in the lower-90s as humidity and wind speeds start to increase. Rain chances remain slim to none through the weekend, so you may need to water your lawn!

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

A few isolated storm chances return to the forecast next week, but temperatures will stay hot! Highs will continue to top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s with overnight lows near 70°.

Keep track of the heat with the 10-day forecast by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.