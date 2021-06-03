Advertisement

Police say threat over after 3 officers wounded in Delaware

Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three...
Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three officers.(Source: WPVI/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Residents of a 20-block area of northwest Wilmington where three officers were shot overnight no longer need to shelter in place, police announced Thursday morning.

Dozens of police cars, fire trucks and a SWAT team converged on the scene after the officers were wounded at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers with long guns took up positions around an apartment building as a standoff ensued, lasting through the night.

News outlets report that officers used a Wilmington fire ladder to enter a third-floor apartment through a window early Thursday morning, and helped a child and a woman descend the ladder. Loud bangs could be heard, and by 10 a.m. , the SWAT team and firefighters began to leave the scene.

Police then sent an alert saying there was no immediate threat to the public. They did not say anything about a shooting suspect or whether any arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

The three officers were hospitalized in stable condition, police said. The News Journal reports that Fraternal Order of Police President Greg Ciotti said one officer was treated and released, while the other two would undergo surgery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Authorities reviewing information from La Vista neighborhood canvas
The vehicle is described as an early 2000s-model Chevy Tahoe with four doors. It may be blue or...
Omaha police looking for suspect in alleged kidnapping attempt
Handcuffs
Union Omaha player among 9 men charged in West Virginia scam case
Omaha officials apologize for not notifying neighbors, businesses of median construction
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police focus on area north of Harrison Street

Latest News

In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a "National...
Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies
Law enforcement officials are concerned Pro-Trump conspiracy theories spread on the Telegram...
Concern over conspiracy theories spread on Telegram app
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan
Biden administration announces plan to share at least 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses...
US to share 80 million COVID-19 vaccines globally
File photo of the main entrance of FDA Building 1, which houses the Commissioner’s and Senior...
FDA warns doctors to stop using heart pump tied to deaths