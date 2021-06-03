Advertisement

Omaha Summer Arts Festival kicks off Friday

45th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival
45th Annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival (WOWT)
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The monthlong Omaha Summer Arts Festival begins Friday with a one-hour pop-up concert by Mr. E. & the Stringless Kite in RDG Plaza at 13th and Howard Streets. Omaha artist Ilaamen Pelshaw will also be on hand to complete her mural, one of seven mural cubes at the plaza, according to a news release.

The Artist Market & Gallery is available online, and interactive shopping is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, when artists will be available to talk with shoppers. An exhibition of more than 300 pieces created by area junior high and high school students also is available online.

At Joslyn Art Museum, 400 wooden signs that area students painted with inspirational messages will be on display during public hours Friday through Sunday. After the exhibition, the signs will be hidden in seven local parks. Anyone who finds a sign can take it home. A “finders keepers” event also is scheduled June 11-30 at Joslyn’s Discovery Garden.

Some locations for the mural cubes are 24th and Lake on June 18 and 15th and Mike Fahey on June 30. The pop-up concerts are scheduled through June 20; locations include Joe and Tay at 11 a.m. at Midtown, and Brikwondo at noon June 19 at 13th and Fahey. A livestreamed concert will be available Saturday on KPAQ and the festival’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Authorities reviewing information from La Vista neighborhood canvas
Omaha Police officer on administrative leave, facing charges in Sarpy County
Omaha Police said Thursday they had located the suspect vehicle with help from the public.
Omaha Police find vehicle possibly connected to alleged abduction attempt
Nebraska issuing supplemental SNAP funds
Omaha mayor appoints new chief of staff
Omaha Mayor Stothert announces new chief of staff

Latest News

A historic building in North Omaha is getting a much-needed facelift after years of being in...
Neighbor helps North Omaha Viking Ship win grant for improvements
Car thieves hit a Sarpy County community, and now authorities are looking for help from the...
Car thieves hit Sarpy County community
The swimmers had to post a certain time for their race in order to qualify.
Olympic Swim Trials get underway Friday
A historic building in North Omaha is getting a much-needed facelift after years of being in...
North Omaha Viking Ship wins much-needed grant
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is taking some heat after releasing a photo of its newest...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office lays out new hiring plan to prioritize diversity