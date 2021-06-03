Omaha Summer Arts Festival kicks off Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The monthlong Omaha Summer Arts Festival begins Friday with a one-hour pop-up concert by Mr. E. & the Stringless Kite in RDG Plaza at 13th and Howard Streets. Omaha artist Ilaamen Pelshaw will also be on hand to complete her mural, one of seven mural cubes at the plaza, according to a news release.

The Artist Market & Gallery is available online, and interactive shopping is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, when artists will be available to talk with shoppers. An exhibition of more than 300 pieces created by area junior high and high school students also is available online.

At Joslyn Art Museum, 400 wooden signs that area students painted with inspirational messages will be on display during public hours Friday through Sunday. After the exhibition, the signs will be hidden in seven local parks. Anyone who finds a sign can take it home. A “finders keepers” event also is scheduled June 11-30 at Joslyn’s Discovery Garden.

Some locations for the mural cubes are 24th and Lake on June 18 and 15th and Mike Fahey on June 30. The pop-up concerts are scheduled through June 20; locations include Joe and Tay at 11 a.m. at Midtown, and Brikwondo at noon June 19 at 13th and Fahey. A livestreamed concert will be available Saturday on KPAQ and the festival’s Facebook page.

