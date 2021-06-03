Omaha Police officer on administrative leave, facing charges in Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer is facing several charges after an incident involving two juveniles in Sarpy County.

According to court documents obtained by 6 News, Officer Ja’Price Spears is facing two counts of terroristic threats and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

According to Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov, in early April of this year, two juveniles pounded on Spears’ door at his Gretna home in the middle of the night, then ran off. Spears chased them down and pulled them over in his own car. At one point, Polikov said, Spears pointed his gun at them and got physical with one of the juveniles. He handcuffed them and called the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

The two juveniles were taken in for disturbing the peace, Polikov said. A couple of days later, the parents of the juveniles filed a complaint, and Spears was investigated for his use of force.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday morning, and Spears appeared in front of a Sarpy County judge, who gave him a signature bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. June 22.

According to an OPD spokesperson, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer is aware of the situation involving Spears and has placed him on administrative leave, pending internal and criminal investigations.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.