Omaha Police find vehicle possibly connected to alleged abduction attempt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday thanked the public for helping officers locate a suspect vehicle they believe is connected to an attempted abduction last week.

OPD said Wednesday that police had spoken with a 17-year-old girl who said she had been walking in the area of 30th and Jaynes streets on May 26 when she noticed a vehicle following her.

The woman said the vehicle stopped and she tried to walk past it. The driver of the vehicle got out, “yelled at her, then grabbed her” and tried to force her inside, the release states. She was able to escape.

Police said Thursday that they are still looking for a Black man they described as about 25 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a mustache and shoulder-length dreadlocks, and weighing about 200-250 pounds.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and ask that anyone with information about the incident — especially anyone who saw or have doorbell camera video of the incident — call 402-444-5636; or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. You can also submit tips online at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

