Advertisement

Omaha Police find vehicle possibly connected to alleged abduction attempt

Officers are still looking for a possible suspect.
By Kelli Kellogg and Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday thanked the public for helping officers locate a suspect vehicle they believe is connected to an attempted abduction last week.

OPD said Wednesday that police had spoken with a 17-year-old girl who said she had been walking in the area of 30th and Jaynes streets on May 26 when she noticed a vehicle following her.

The woman said the vehicle stopped and she tried to walk past it. The driver of the vehicle got out, “yelled at her, then grabbed her” and tried to force her inside, the release states. She was able to escape.

Police said Thursday that they are still looking for a Black man they described as about 25 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a mustache and shoulder-length dreadlocks, and weighing about 200-250 pounds.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and ask that anyone with information about the incident — especially anyone who saw or have doorbell camera video of the incident — call 402-444-5636; or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. You can also submit tips online at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Authorities reviewing information from La Vista neighborhood canvas
Omaha Police officer on administrative leave, facing charges in Sarpy County
Nebraska issuing supplemental SNAP funds
Omaha mayor appoints new chief of staff
Omaha Mayor Stothert announces new chief of staff

Latest News

A historic building in North Omaha is getting a much-needed facelift after years of being in...
Neighbor helps North Omaha Viking Ship win grant for improvements
Car thieves hit a Sarpy County community, and now authorities are looking for help from the...
Car thieves hit Sarpy County community
The swimmers had to post a certain time for their race in order to qualify.
Olympic Swim Trials get underway Friday
A historic building in North Omaha is getting a much-needed facelift after years of being in...
North Omaha Viking Ship wins much-needed grant
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is taking some heat after releasing a photo of its newest...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office lays out new hiring plan to prioritize diversity