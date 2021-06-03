Omaha Mayor Stothert announces new chief of staff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has named her new chief of staff — and it’s a familiar name to many.

Thomas Warren will take over the job from Marty Bilek, who is retiring, on July 1. Warren spent 24 years with the Omaha Police Department, with his last for as police chief. He said experience and serving as president of the Urban League has prepared him well.

“I feel fortunate Mayor Stothert is going into her third term. She has a veteran administration,” he said. “This is a high-performing team. I’m coming in first to listen and learn and refamiliarize myself with city government.”

Since Warren is receiving a city pension for his years as chief of police, he’ll receive no city benefits — and will be hired by contract. His annual salary will be $150,000.

Watch Thursday’s news conference

