Nebraska issuing supplemental SNAP funds

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced it will be distributing its next round of SNAP funds to qualifying residents next week.

According to a DHHS release, the agency plans to issue the emergency, pandemic-related allotments for May on Tuesday, June 8.

Those already receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds, known as SNAP benefits, won’t need to do anything to qualify for the American Rescue Plan Act benefits.

“The supplemental allotments will be for the difference between the household’s regular allotment and the maximum allotment,” the release states. “Additional emergency supplemental allotments will continue to be issued separately from regular SNAP issuances.”

Households that are already receiving the maximum monthly benefits for May will get an additional $95.

The amounts distributed are based on household size:

One-person households will get $234.

Two-person households will get $430.

Three-person households will get $616.

Four-person households will get $782.

Five-person households will get $929.

Six-person households will get $1,114.

Seven-person households will get $1,232.

Eight-person households will get $1,408.

The announcement comes just more than a week after the Nebraska Unicameral voted to override Gov. Pete Ricketts’ veto to expand SNAP benefits. Nebraska lawmakers had passed LB108, which bumps up the SNAP income threshold, allowing people in need to increase their earnings without losing benefits they still need.

States are able to apply for increases in allotments through the USDA’s Food and Nutritional Service until the end of September, according to the DHHS release.

