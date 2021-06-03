Advertisement

Nebraska issuing supplemental SNAP funds

(Pexels.com)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced it will be distributing its next round of SNAP funds to qualifying residents next week.

According to a DHHS release, the agency plans to issue the emergency, pandemic-related allotments for May on Tuesday, June 8.

Those already receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds, known as SNAP benefits, won’t need to do anything to qualify for the American Rescue Plan Act benefits.

“The supplemental allotments will be for the difference between the household’s regular allotment and the maximum allotment,” the release states. “Additional emergency supplemental allotments will continue to be issued separately from regular SNAP issuances.”

Households that are already receiving the maximum monthly benefits for May will get an additional $95.

The amounts distributed are based on household size:

  • One-person households will get $234.
  • Two-person households will get $430.
  • Three-person households will get $616.
  • Four-person households will get $782.
  • Five-person households will get $929.
  • Six-person households will get $1,114.
  • Seven-person households will get $1,232.
  • Eight-person households will get $1,408.

The announcement comes just more than a week after the Nebraska Unicameral voted to override Gov. Pete Ricketts’ veto to expand SNAP benefits. Nebraska lawmakers had passed LB108, which bumps up the SNAP income threshold, allowing people in need to increase their earnings without losing benefits they still need.

States are able to apply for increases in allotments through the USDA’s Food and Nutritional Service until the end of September, according to the DHHS release.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska State Patrol has issued an EMA for Ryan Larsen, 11, last seen Monday in La Vista.
Ryan Larsen search: Authorities reviewing information from La Vista neighborhood canvas
Omaha Police officer on administrative leave, facing charges in Sarpy County
Omaha Police said Thursday they had located the suspect vehicle with help from the public.
Omaha Police find vehicle possibly connected to alleged abduction attempt
Omaha mayor appoints new chief of staff
Omaha Mayor Stothert announces new chief of staff

Latest News

A historic building in North Omaha is getting a much-needed facelift after years of being in...
Neighbor helps North Omaha Viking Ship win grant for improvements
Car thieves hit a Sarpy County community, and now authorities are looking for help from the...
Car thieves hit Sarpy County community
The swimmers had to post a certain time for their race in order to qualify.
Olympic Swim Trials get underway Friday
A historic building in North Omaha is getting a much-needed facelift after years of being in...
North Omaha Viking Ship wins much-needed grant
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is taking some heat after releasing a photo of its newest...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office lays out new hiring plan to prioritize diversity